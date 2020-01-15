55I LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 128,099 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3076 per share. This represents a $5.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.38%. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

