Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,584.62%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

