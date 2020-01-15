Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

BMY opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

