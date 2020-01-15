Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 368 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 165,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

