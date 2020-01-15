Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $212.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

