Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after buying an additional 2,296,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after buying an additional 11,686,131 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,201,000 after buying an additional 83,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 126.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $879,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $94.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

