Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 452 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after buying an additional 1,715,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 57.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,455 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.