Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 2,350 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2,914.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,193,000 after buying an additional 10,735,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after buying an additional 7,230,052 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,994,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $379,909,000 after buying an additional 2,797,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.