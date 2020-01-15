Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,718 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Splunk by 43.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $157.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.08 and its 200 day moving average is $130.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $158.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, First Analysis cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.30.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total transaction of $1,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,702 shares of company stock worth $8,308,530. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

