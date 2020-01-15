Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,047 shares of company stock worth $7,497,064 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FN opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $67.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FN. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

