Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 129,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $202.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.08. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. HSBC downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

