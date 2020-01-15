Midpoint (CVE:MPT) Trading Up 25%

Midpoint Holdings Ltd (CVE:MPT) shares shot up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 59,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 268,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57.

About Midpoint (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer (P2P) foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

