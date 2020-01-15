Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.60

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.60 and last traded at C$34.54, with a volume of 46387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.85.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$223.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.90 million. Analysts predict that Morneau Shepell Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

