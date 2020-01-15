Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.62

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 11663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. Analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 114.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 26.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,317,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

