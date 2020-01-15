Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.83

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 19400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 123,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $7,137,068.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,287.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,969 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $165,967.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,728.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,533 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,087. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,486,841,000 after buying an additional 2,034,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,410,000 after purchasing an additional 717,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 101,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,713,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

