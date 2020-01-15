Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.83

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 19400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 123,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $7,137,068.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,287.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,969 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $165,967.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,728.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,533 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,087. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,486,841,000 after buying an additional 2,034,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,410,000 after purchasing an additional 717,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 101,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,713,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

