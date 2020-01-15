Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.86

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 779767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

