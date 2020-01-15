East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Stock Price Down 15.4%

East West Petroleum Corp (CVE:EW)’s share price traded down 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 199,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 68,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $5.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.36 million during the quarter.

East West Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 4,079 square kilometres in Romania.

