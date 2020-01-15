East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Stock Price Down 15.4%

East West Petroleum Corp (CVE:EW)’s share price traded down 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 199,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 68,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $5.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.36 million during the quarter.

About East West Petroleum (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 4,079 square kilometres in Romania.

