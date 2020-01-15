MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $272.80

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €272.80 ($317.21) and last traded at €272.40 ($316.74), with a volume of 14444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €271.40 ($315.58).

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($280.23) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €237.88 ($276.60).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €256.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €239.34. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.