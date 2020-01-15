Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $355.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.67), with a volume of 75095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344 ($4.53).

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 323.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 318.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54.

In related news, insider Richard Frank Studwell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £6,460 ($8,497.76).

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

