Witan Pacific Investment Trust (LON:WPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $354.00

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc (LON:WPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.64), with a volume of 40731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.56).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 334.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 334.91. The firm has a market cap of $216.06 million and a PE ratio of 61.92.

About Witan Pacific Investment Trust (LON:WPC)

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Pacific Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Pacific Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc.
Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc.
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 452 Shares of Schlumberger Limited.
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 452 Shares of Schlumberger Limited.
Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 2,350 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc.
Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 2,350 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc.
Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc
Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc
Fabrinet Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Fabrinet Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation
Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report