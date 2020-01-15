Witan Pacific Investment Trust (LON:WPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $354.00

Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc (LON:WPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.64), with a volume of 40731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.56).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 334.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 334.91. The firm has a market cap of $216.06 million and a PE ratio of 61.92.

About Witan Pacific Investment Trust (LON:WPC)

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

