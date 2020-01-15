ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.66

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.66 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 4062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s previous dividend of $0.10.

In related news, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 4,000 shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $283,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,016,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,763,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CMD)

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

