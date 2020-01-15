Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $314.00

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.12), with a volume of 17506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.10).

The firm has a market cap of $260.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 301.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 294.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

