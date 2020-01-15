Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $314.00

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.12), with a volume of 17506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.10).

The firm has a market cap of $260.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 301.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 294.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc.
Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc.
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 452 Shares of Schlumberger Limited.
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 452 Shares of Schlumberger Limited.
Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 2,350 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc.
Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 2,350 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc.
Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc
Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc
Fabrinet Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Fabrinet Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation
Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report