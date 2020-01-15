SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.82

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.82 and last traded at $106.68, with a volume of 1301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.2191 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

