SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.82

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.82 and last traded at $106.68, with a volume of 1301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.69.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.2191 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
