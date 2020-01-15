Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.46

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.46 and last traded at $58.46, with a volume of 3677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Catalent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Catalent by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

