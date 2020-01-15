Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG in mu (ETR:MUV2) Hits New 52-Week High at $268.10

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG in mu (ETR:MUV2) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €268.10 ($311.74) and last traded at €266.70 ($310.12), with a volume of 17305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €267.50 ($311.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of €263.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €239.92.

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG in mu Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

