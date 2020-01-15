Short Interest in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Grows By 6.7%

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,300 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 547,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter worth $1,354,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 214.2% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inuvo by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

