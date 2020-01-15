Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $846.34

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 846.34 ($11.13) and last traded at GBX 840 ($11.05), with a volume of 11237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 845 ($11.12).

The company has a market capitalization of $776.37 million and a P/E ratio of -19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 816.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 810.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44.

In other Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Sharon Brown acquired 1,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.80) per share, with a total value of £14,909.36 ($19,612.42).

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

