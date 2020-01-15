Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $697.80

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 697.80 ($9.18) and last traded at GBX 697.80 ($9.18), with a volume of 8555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 694.80 ($9.14).

MGGT has been the topic of several research reports. Investec lowered Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meggitt from GBX 679 ($8.93) to GBX 736 ($9.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective (up from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 587 ($7.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 655.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 614.65.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

