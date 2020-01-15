Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

