Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Up 12.7% in December

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 47,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spark Networks stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

In related news, insider Fallscheer Shane 956,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

