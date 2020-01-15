Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 706,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of INS stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $195,275.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,007,106.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip H. Moise sold 5,469 shares of Intelligent Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $233,909.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 313.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

