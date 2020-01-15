Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

