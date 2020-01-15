Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc.
Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc.
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 452 Shares of Schlumberger Limited.
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 452 Shares of Schlumberger Limited.
Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 2,350 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc.
Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 2,350 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc.
Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc
Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc
Fabrinet Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Fabrinet Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation
Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report