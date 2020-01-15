BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 270,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000.

BGSF opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. BG Staffing has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

