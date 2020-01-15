Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Declines By 8.4%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Delta Apparel by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 278,743 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 299,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

