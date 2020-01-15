Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $4,545,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,171.64.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,816.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,818.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $926.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

