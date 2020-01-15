Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.61. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

