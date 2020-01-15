PFG Advisors Has $916,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 97,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,227,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

