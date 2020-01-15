Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 120.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 86,121 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 251,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

