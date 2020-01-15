Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 77,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,459,000 after acquiring an additional 69,973 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.