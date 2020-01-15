Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

