Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.
Kimberly Clark Corp Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC
Kimberly Clark Corp Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC
PFG Advisors Has $916,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF
PFG Advisors Has $916,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF
Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc.
Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc.
Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp
Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp
Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc.
Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report