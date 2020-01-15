ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $301.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,507.50, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $182.46 and a 12 month high of $306.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,280,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,487 shares of company stock worth $16,652,731. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

