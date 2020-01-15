Corbenic Partners LLC Makes New $503,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,191 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,246.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

