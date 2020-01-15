6 Meridian Boosts Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

6 Meridian lifted its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 115.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. M/I Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $653.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

