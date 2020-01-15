PFG Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $240.78 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.10 and a 52-week high of $241.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7546 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.