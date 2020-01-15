United Services Automobile Association Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,051,000 after purchasing an additional 335,592 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 596,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,882,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

In other news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $118.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.