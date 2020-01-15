iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stake Increased by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 307.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.