Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 74 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,674,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,486,000 after purchasing an additional 318,489 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 261,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Baidu by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $140.04 on Wednesday. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.77.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

