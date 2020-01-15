Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $926.00

Shares of Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 926 ($12.18) and last traded at GBX 924 ($12.15), with a volume of 25525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($11.97).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 876.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 846.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1,005.56.

In other Brunner Investment Trust news, insider Amanda Aldridge bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 894 ($11.76) per share, with a total value of £35,760 ($47,040.25).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

