IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,373 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

