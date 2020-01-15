Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NewMarket by 5.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEU opened at $464.46 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $382.88 and a 1-year high of $505.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.82 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.54% and a net margin of 12.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total transaction of $81,936.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

